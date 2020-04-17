|
Edythe Mae Mehl
Edythe Mae Mehl, 94 years old, of Indianapolis Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Ede was born in Indianapolis, on July 21,1925. She graduated from Shortridge High School and continued to receive a Bachelor of Arts at Butler University in 1949, and Master of Education during her professional career.
She married her devoted husband Robert E Mehl on June 21,1950; and they were married for 68 years until his death in 2018.
Edythe worked for more than 25 years at Bishop Chatard High School serving as teacher, Dean of Students and Student Activities, retiring in 1990.
Like her mother before her, Ede was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed stained glass work, knitting, and crewel embroidery, winning awards for her work making family heirlooms.
Ede was preceded in death by brothers Thomas Leachman and Robert Leachman, and sister Mary Louise Miller. She is survived by daughter Ann Marie Alley and son Dr. Robert Mehl Jr, her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The funeral home is Crown Hill, 700 West 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana. Memories can be shared online at Legacy.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020