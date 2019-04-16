Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
Eileen Carson Obituary
Eileen Carson

Indianapolis - 5/29/1917-4/11/2019. Our beloved mom, grandma and sister went home to be with the Lord after a long and full life. Known as Mom Carson to many who also appreciated her warmth, wit and love for Jesus.

Her husband George, stepson Donald, granddaughter Brandi, her parents, siblings Donola, Van, Lorraine, Agnes, Betty, and Gene preceded her in death. Surviving her are daughters Shirley Ling, Denise Fries (Stephen), granddaughter Danielle Spencer (Shaun) and great grandchildren Calem, Desmond, Eva, Shay, Lily and Claire as well as her siblings Adren Lewis, DeVonne Lewis and Joyce Loft.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries. Visitation will be held Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held there Wednesday at 1pm, with calling one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019
