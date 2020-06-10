Eileen M. SmithIndianapolis - Eileen, age 81, passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis on March 9, 1939 to the late Charles and Elberta Swails. Eileen worked as an accountant for both A&P and Marsh until she retired.Eileen loved reading mysteries and occasionally National Geographic, she loved to take trips to the local library always in search of new books and adventures. Sometimes that love of reading National Geographic led to cruises with her husband to places all over the world. In her down time if she wasn't reading you could often find her walking in the park, neighborhood, or even on the beach. Wherever she was Domino, her beloved cocker spaniel was always by her side.Eileen is survived by her sons, Jim Smith (Karen) and Doug Smith (Christine); grandchildren, Courtney Parry (Chris) and Dusty Smith; and great-grandchildren, James M. Smith, Joshua Smith, Sarah Smith and Lucille Parry. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Smith; grandson, James Smith; granddaughter, Desiree Smith; and her beloved cocker spaniel, Domino.Services will be private. Eileen's final resting place will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN.