Eileen Marie MoormanIndianapolis - Eileen Marie Moorman (Wagner) passed away at age 93 on August 5, 2020. Eileen was born and grew up in Huron, South Dakota. Indianapolis, Indiana was home for many years where she continued to raise the family and be an active member in the community. Eileen was preceded in death by husband, Robert P. Moorman, and son, James Moorman. Eileen was cherished by her family and will dearly be missed. She is survived by her children; Bill Moorman, Ted Moorman, Karen Miller, Linda McAuliff, Joan Williamson, Mary Weinrich, Diane Evans, and Teresa Kroh. Eileen was also blessed with 22 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by Feeney Hornak Keystone Mortuary.