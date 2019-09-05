|
|
Eizens Salmins
Indianapolis - Age 103, of Indianapolis, IN. passed away August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Aina. Eizens was the father of Ina (Guntis) Kalnajs and Karlis (Marilyn) Salmins, grandfather of Inga (Jon) Theeke, Victoria (Dana) Deardorff, Emily Salmins and Alexander Salmins, great grandfather of Emma and Nora Theeke and Josh and Ryan Deardorff. He is survived by a sister, Velta Baumanis of Toronto, Canada and extended family in Latvia and Italy. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pleasant View Lutheran Church, 801 W. 73rd Street, Indianapolis, IN. 46260. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, 801 W. 73rd Street, Indianapolis, IN. 46260
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019