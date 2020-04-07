|
|
Elaine Lambert
Camby - Elaine D. Lambert
70, Camby, passed away April 7, 2020. She had been a billing clerk for Indianapolis Power and Light and retired from that company. She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Helen Wright and is survived by her children James Lambert, Mark Lambert and Laura Lambert; brothers Stephen Wright and Douglas Wright; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Due to the current health concerns and conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020