Elaine Lambert
Camby - Elaine D. Lambert
70, Camby, passed away April 7, 2020. She had been a billing clerk for Indianapolis Power and Light and retired from that company. She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Helen Wright and is survived by her children James Lambert, Mark Lambert and Laura Lambert; brothers Stephen Wright and Douglas Wright; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be from 10-11am Sat. Sept. 19 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with memorial services at 11am. Inurnment will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com