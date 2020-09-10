1/
Elaine Lambert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Lambert

Camby - Elaine D. Lambert

70, Camby, passed away April 7, 2020. She had been a billing clerk for Indianapolis Power and Light and retired from that company. She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Helen Wright and is survived by her children James Lambert, Mark Lambert and Laura Lambert; brothers Stephen Wright and Douglas Wright; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be from 10-11am Sat. Sept. 19 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with memorial services at 11am. Inurnment will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Matthews Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Matthews Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved