|
|
Elaine Shampansky Arffa
Carmel - Elaine Shampansky Arffa
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and community leader passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 89.
Elaine was born in Port Jervis, New York on June 29, 1930 to the late Harold and Bertha Shampansky. She was a graduate of Albany State Teachers College, where she became the first female recipient of a Master of Business Administration, MBA, in 1957. Elaine devoted her life to education. She taught High School business and English classes in New York, and then in Indianapolis at Howe High School and IUPUI.
In the early 1980's Elaine began working at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. She served in many capacities at IHC: Education Director, Executive Director and Director of the Early Childhood Center. Over her 30 years at IHC Elaine left her mark, championing programs, such as Caring Community, and sharing her love of learning and Judaism. She was a member of the National Association of Temple Educators and NCJW. It was during this time that Elaine became a B'nai Mitzvah, celebrating an adult Bat Mitzvah. Elaine was active in the secular community as well. She volunteered her time at the Children's Museum. Her favorite past times were traveling, knitting, playing bridge, reading, singing, and attending her many book clubs and investment clubs.
Her great joys came from her family. Elaine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gerald L. Arffa; children, Lauren T. (Jim) Wolf, Adam S. (Helen) Arffa and Naomi B. (Michael) Swiezy; grandchildren, Griffin, Amy, Sally, Andrea, Sarah and Jacob, and great grandchildren, Liam, Grayson, Eli and Wesley.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, January 12,2020 at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to IHC in Elaine Arffa's name.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020