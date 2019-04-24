|
Elder Franklin E. Cross
Indianapolis - 79, passed on April 17, 2019. He retired as a Public Certified Accountant. Elder Cross was a member of Zion Tabernacle, where he served as Chairman of the Official Board. Services will be held on Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019 at Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Church at 11:00a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at the Church. He is survived by his wife, Anna M. Cross; children, Kevin Cross, Vonda Cross-Ramsey, Tracy Cross-Hairston; and 3 grandchildren. Entombment: Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Final Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019