Elder Herman J. Kersey
77, passed away Monday June 22, 2020. On Monday, June 29, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Center, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
77, passed away Monday June 22, 2020. On Monday, June 29, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Center, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.