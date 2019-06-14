Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Trick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon Gene Trick


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eldon Gene Trick Obituary
Eldon Gene Trick

Indianapolis - 88, passed away June 12, 2019. He was born June 11, 1931 in Anderson, Indiana to Elza and Maude Stinson Trick. He worked as a service tech for A B Dick and Hoosier Mail. He was a member of Warren Park Wesleyan Church. Eldon is survived by his wife Imogene Bowman Trick, children: Michael (Marti) , Timothy (Sheri), brothers Sheldon, Wayne, grandson Evan (Lisa Marie) great grandson Logan. Funeral services will be Monday June 17 at 2 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary with visitation an hour before the service. Burial will be at Anderson Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials in Eldon's name may be made to Wheeler Mission. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now