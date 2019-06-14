|
|
Eldon Gene Trick
Indianapolis - 88, passed away June 12, 2019. He was born June 11, 1931 in Anderson, Indiana to Elza and Maude Stinson Trick. He worked as a service tech for A B Dick and Hoosier Mail. He was a member of Warren Park Wesleyan Church. Eldon is survived by his wife Imogene Bowman Trick, children: Michael (Marti) , Timothy (Sheri), brothers Sheldon, Wayne, grandson Evan (Lisa Marie) great grandson Logan. Funeral services will be Monday June 17 at 2 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary with visitation an hour before the service. Burial will be at Anderson Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials in Eldon's name may be made to Wheeler Mission. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 14, 2019