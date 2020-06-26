Eldon (Don) Hawkins



Sun City, AZ - Eldon (Don) Hawkins 90, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away on the morning of Tuesday June 16, 2020. Don Hawkins was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 14, 1930. Don Hawkins was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Delphine Hawkins and Uncle, Arnold Erbrich Karch. Don Hawkins had two children Eldon Hawkins Jr. and Roger Hawkins, and a granddaughter, Briana Hawkins. Don Hawkins was living with wife Juanita Hawkins in Sun City, AZ. Don Hawkins was a Director at The Naval Ordinance Center, Naval Avionics in Indianapolis, Indiana and had retired from the Center after 30 years of employment.









