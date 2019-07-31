|
Eleanor Ann Sallee
Indianapolis - Eleanor Ann (Osborn) Sallee was born on May 14, 1923 in Scotland, Illinois, and died on July 25, 2019 in Avon, Indiana, at the age of 96. She was the daughter of Sanders and Hallie Florence (Mayes) Osborn and sister of Elouise Willenberg (Larry)and Norman Osborn (Mabel), all of whom preceded her in death. She lived in Scotland, Illinois, until age 2, when she moved to Bloomingdale, Indiana. She married Orville Clyde Sallee on October 24, 1945, and they were together until his death in 2012. Together they had two children, Robert Sallee (former wife Linda) and Sandra DeWeese (Devin). In addition to her children, she is survived by three grandchildren, Ryan S. Sallee (Heather), Kyle J. Sallee (former wife Jessica), and Kate DeWeese (Alex Purcell), and six great-grandchildren: Whitney, Austin, Joe, Kenzie, Sam and Ellie. She is also survived by her devoted niece Donna Holobek. Ellie and Clyde were devoted to family and to the Speedway community. Private services were held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, Indianapolis.
