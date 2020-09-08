1/1
Eleanor Hutton
1922 - 2020
Eleanor Hutton

Indianapolis - Eleanor Hutton, 98 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away September 6, 2020 at Wyndmoor Of Castleton in Indianapolis. She was born April 29, 1922 in Edinburgh, Indiana. She was the daughter of James Clayton and Bernice (Snepp) Lawlis. She married James "Erv" Hutton on March 4, 1945 and he preceded her in death on November 1, 1992.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita (John) Zizza of Wrentham, Massachusetts, daughter-in-law, Nancy Hutton of Carmel, Indiana, grandson, G.R. (Tracy) Hutton, great-grandsons,, Grant Hutton and Matthew Hutton, granddaughter, Lisa Hutton and her fiancé, John Henderson, great-granddaughter, Hannah Hansman, granddaughter, Laura (Mark) Hipskind, great-grandchildren, Madison Hipskind and Mason Hipskind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Gary Hutton, brother, Artie G. Lawlis, and sister, Georgia Muck.

Eleanor was a member of Prentice Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 by Reverend Patrick Propst at Rest Haven Cemetery in Edinburgh, Indiana.

Arrangements made by Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home in Edinburgh.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home
302 E Main Cross St.
Edinburgh, IN 46124
812-526-5353
