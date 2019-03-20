|
|
Eleanor Jane "Min" New
Carmel - Eleanor Jane New, "Min," was called home to her Lord on March 18, 2019, at 93 years old. "Min" was born on March 27, 1925, in Converse, Indiana, to Wendell Jay and Faye Pence Gift, "Gifty." "Min" was a loving and devoted sister to her brother Joseph (Dorothy) Gift and sister Helen (Jack) Phillips. She married Richard William New on September 7th, 1946 and the two shared a long and loving life.
She donned her cap, cape and whites to attend nursing school at Methodist Hospital, graduating in 1946. As a nurse, she was among the first to learn a new technique called CPR.
"Min" was also an adventurer. As an Army wife, she traveled the world with her family, but set out on her own to climb Mount Fuji in Post-war Japan. She and Richard settled in Indianapolis, where she took to hosting every holiday, sewing marvelous clothes for her children and grandchildren, and filling their bellies with delicious pies and her famous corn pudding. "Min's" fashion sense was impeccable, down to her staple driving gloves, clutch and beret.
She was a passionate Christian, a member of Bible Study Fellowship International for 27 years and a group leader for 23. Graceful, kind, and funny, she demonstrated what great things may come with humble endurance and love for life.
Eleanor was deeply loved by three daughters: Nancy (Stephen) New Finch, Natalie (Doug) New Canull, Elizabeth (Francis) Faye Dillon;
Nine Grandchildren: William Langdon Finch, James Sherburne Finch, Anna Elizabeth Jordan (deceased), Margaret Eleanor (Noel) Hopkins, Abigail Jane Mack, Samuel Richard Mack, Isaac Benjamin (Tracie) Johnston, Faye (Joseph) New Foster, John Francis Xavier Dillon;
Eleven Great-Grandchildren: Emma Elizabeth Cooper, Mikaela Jane Jordan, Harriet Mae Hopkins, Alexander Johnston, Richard Johnston, Hannah Rose Foster, Elizabeth Amedee Foster, Josephine Raphaela Foster, Luke Angeles Foster, Michael Benedict Foster, and David Joseph Foster.
Indeed, Eleanor was surrounded by love as she journeyed to reunite with her siblings Joseph and Helen, her granddaughter, Anna, and her beloved husband, Richard.
Eleanor's family extends heartfelt gratitude to the Barrington of Carmel Memory Care whose staff cared for her as a member of their family.
A calling will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3-6pm at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220, with a service to follow beginning at 6pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bible Study Fellowship International: 19001 Huebner Road. San Antonio, Texas 78258.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019