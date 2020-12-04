1/1
Eleanor Jean Gardner
Eleanor Jean Gardner, 92, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020.

Eleanor was born on March 18, 1928, to the late Clarence and Florence [Wood] Blackford. She was preceded in death by her husband , Morris, and sister, Marilyn Goben.

She studied at Butler University and immediately started raising her family of four, volunteering in Washington Twp. schools. serving as a 4H leader, and watching countless baseball games.

She loved hosting her lasagna/UNO nights with her family. Her beautifully decorated home was open to all family members at Christmastime. She loved baking and working with her beautiful flowers, but her true passion was sewing for her family and friends. There was nothing she couldn't accomplish with her sewing machine. In her sixties, she began competing in 5K walk/runs, placing first in her age group in several events. Even though age eventually slowed her down a bit. she continued her daily walking through the neighborhood until a few months ago. She was a long time member of Epworth Methodist Church at which she was a teacher in their Mothers Time Out program for several years.

She is survived by her four children, Teresa Siegrist{Bill}, Vicki Kuebler{Jim}, Thomas Gardner{Deb}. and James Gardner{Tania}; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and brother, Hubert Blackford.

In deference to Covid-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Eleanor's family requests that donations be made in her memory to one's favourite charity.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
