Eleanor Joye Perkins
Indianapolis - Heaven gained an angel, Eleanor Joye Perkins, 94, on August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband James C. Perkins and her step-son James A. Perkins, and sisters Betty Jean and Marjorie Mae. She is survived by her step-son Virgil Perkins (Kathy), daughter-in-law Phyllis Perkins, nephew Richard Jones (Margaret), grandchildren Jeff Perkins, Julie Bejin, Karen Moore, Cindi McGinley, Brenda Schultz, and 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was a longtime Payroll Supervisor at Statesman Insurance, retiring in 1984. Joye lived in the true Spirit of God, showing love and kindness to everyone she knew or met. She truly lived up to her name and was always filled with joy and happiness and had a heart of gold. We will miss her dearly, but are comforted knowing she is with God, and feel truly blessed to have had her in our lives. She will forever be in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 10:30-12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), followed by a Service at 12pm. Online condolences can be made at: www.flannerbuchannan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019