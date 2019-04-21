|
Eleanor Linden Thurston
Indianapolis - Eleanor Linden Thurston, 89, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed peacefully and with dignity on April 18, 2019.
Born July 5, 1929 in Normal, Illinois to George W. Linden and Ruth (Lantz) Linden. Ellie grew up in Bluffton, Ohio and graduated from Bluffton High School. She graduated from The College of Wooster, Ohio and obtained her masters in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University. As an Occupational Therapist she helped polio patients in Durham, North Carolina and Chicago, Illinois.
Ellie was an elder and deacon in the Presbyterian Church and current member of Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. She loved her family, mission and charitable work, and many sports teams; especially the Colts.
She is preceded in death by husband, Max Thurston, daughter Ann Thurston, and brother, Roger Linden. Surviving family members include children, Tim (Becky) Thurston, Marcia (Gavin) Roberts, and Jim (Mandy) Thurston. Ellie's beloved grandchildren include: Joseph, Lydia, and Grace Thurston; Tyler Kuhne; Emily, Grant, and Austin Roberts; Patrick and Matthew Thurston.
Ellie's family wishes to extend a special thanks to caregivers and staff at The Forum at the Crossing.
A celebration of life will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 25. Calling will be immediately after the celebration of life service until 5:30 pm. Internment will precede the service with family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to be made to any of Ellie's favorite charities: Outreach, Inc., SAWs Ramps, The Oaks Academy, or Gleaners Food Bank.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019