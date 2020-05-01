Eleanor M. Coverstone
Greenwood - Eleanor M. Coverstone, 95, of Greenwood, passed away on April 30, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1924 in Thorntown, Indiana to the late Harlan and Martha Osborne. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Coverstone, brothers, Nick, Martin and Hollis Osborne and sister Enola McDade.
Eleanor was a beautician for many years owning salons in Indianapolis and Fort Myers, Florida. Throughout her long life she found great joy spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Paul A.) Annee; grandchildren, Terri Polk, Paul S. Annee and Michele (Joe) Ray; 9 great grandchildren, Christopher, Nick (Tauri) Polk , Pauline (Nick) Moline , Alexandria, Paul M., Zoe Annee, Allison (Mitchell) Scott , Joseph, Emily Ray; and 4 great-great grandchildren, Leo and Julian Moline, Mairin and Gabrielle Polk and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings Eleanor's services will be private. Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Lizton, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Greenwood - Eleanor M. Coverstone, 95, of Greenwood, passed away on April 30, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1924 in Thorntown, Indiana to the late Harlan and Martha Osborne. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Coverstone, brothers, Nick, Martin and Hollis Osborne and sister Enola McDade.
Eleanor was a beautician for many years owning salons in Indianapolis and Fort Myers, Florida. Throughout her long life she found great joy spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Paul A.) Annee; grandchildren, Terri Polk, Paul S. Annee and Michele (Joe) Ray; 9 great grandchildren, Christopher, Nick (Tauri) Polk , Pauline (Nick) Moline , Alexandria, Paul M., Zoe Annee, Allison (Mitchell) Scott , Joseph, Emily Ray; and 4 great-great grandchildren, Leo and Julian Moline, Mairin and Gabrielle Polk and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings Eleanor's services will be private. Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Lizton, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.