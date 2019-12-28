Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Funeral service
Following Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eleanor Reed Kassebaum

Eleanor Reed Kassebaum Obituary
Eleanor Reed Kassebaum

Indianapolis - 89, passed on December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Eleanor is survived by her sons, William R. Kassebaum and John A. Kassebaum (Jill); grandchildren, William A., John S., Clara, Christa, Kathrina, and Joshua Kassebaum. She is preceded in death by her husband, William J. "Skip" Kassebaum; father and mother, Gilbert Arthur and Kathrina Reed; sisters, Lois Borden (Jim) and Ruth Johnson (Charles); sister-in-law, Sue Westbrook (Howard). Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm and Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10:30 am-12:00 pm with Funeral Service immediately following at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway 2950 N. High School Rd. Indianapolis. Entombment will be held in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
