Eleanor "Nora" T. Thompson
Indianapolis - Eleanor "Nora" T. Thompson, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away July 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-6 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, IN. To view the full obituary and share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019