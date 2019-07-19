Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
7200 Sarto Drive
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor T. "Nora" Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor T. "Nora" Thompson Obituary
Eleanor "Nora" T. Thompson

Indianapolis - Eleanor "Nora" T. Thompson, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away July 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-6 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, IN. To view the full obituary and share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now