Indianapolis - 82, passed away April 23, 2020. She was born January 30, 1938 to the late Lawrence W. and Mary H. Weimer. Eleen married Herbert C. "Sam" Hicks, September 30, 1972, and he preceded her in death, June 17, 1995. She was employed in the Shipping & Receiving Department for Bowes Sealfast for over 20 years. Eleen was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Eleen is survived by her children, Susan Gioscio-Powell and Michael Gioscio; sister, Patricia McClary; grandchildren, Becky (Josh), Sarah, Sherri (Allen), Michelle, Lisa and Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Sean, Jaida, Devon, Dakota, Trevor, Gage, Gwen, Joseph, Kristina and Liam. Eleen was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Lawrence and Geniel Rowe; and brother, Larry Weimer.

Funeral services are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
