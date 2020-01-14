Services
Elias Mebda Altawil Obituary
Indianapolis - Elias Mebda Altawil, 98, of Indianapolis, Indiana, departed this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was devoted to his Lord and the Orthodox Christian faith all his life, together with his wife Edma, who survives him. He is also survived by their nine children and twelve grandchildren.

The funeral service will take place at noon on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. George Orthodox Christian Church, 10748 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46037. You may visit during the vigil in the church before the funeral service, from 10:30 am to the start of the service. Interment will take place in the Garden of Anastasis at Oaklawn Cemetery, following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. George Church. You may make a memorial donation in Elias' honor from his memorial page at indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
