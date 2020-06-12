Elicia attended St. Joan of Arc School. She made clear her intentions to attend a university in, or near, an urban area with a superior appreciation for the Arts. Elicia was a 2015 graduate of Cathedral High School. Elicia accepted a full academic scholarship to Fordham University. At Fordham, Elicia found her life's passion being part of the solution of making the world a better place. Elicia interned with the Legal Aid Society of New York: Criminal Appeals Bureau. Elicia majored in both African & African American Studies, and Anthropology; she graduated Magna cum laude in 2019. After graduation, Elicia took a job as a paralegal with the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Elicia's work ethic quickly got her noticed by the U.S. Attorney and other supervisors in the office, as they gave her additional duties and responsibilities that matched her abilities. Although not a certified translator, Elicia had been called upon to assist in communicating with Spanish speakers who spoke little or no English. Elicia decided to attend the UCLA School of Law next year. While Elicia supported justice, she passionately wanted to fight against injustice and inequality. Perhaps no other group in the United States had a more significant impact on her thinking than the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI). Elicia was that light in the darkness that the world needs. She was that one who brought joy into the room when she entered. Elicia accomplished more in her twenty-two and a half-years, than many others do in sixty; the world is a lesser place without her spark. She was respected by all who met her and loved by all who knew her best.Elicia is survived by her parents Leon and Celesta Bates, her brothers Phillip Bates, and Christopher Jones. Her grandfather Leon Bates, Jr., of Long Beach, California, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation set June 15, 2020, from 4 to 8, at Crown Hill Funeral Home. Funeral mass set June 16, 2020, 11:00am, St. Joan of Arc Church.