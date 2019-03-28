|
|
Elisabeth "Betty" Haley
Indianapolis - Elisabeth Jane Hornbaker Haley, 95, formerly of Connersville, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019, at her residence in Westminster Village North in Indianapolis.
Betty was born in Evanston, IL, on September 26, 1923, to Clyde and Mary Florence Simonds Hornbaker. She attended Chicago Public Schools and graduated from Gregg Business College in Chicago.
During WW II, she was employed as an Administrative Secretary at US Steel Corporation in Chicago. In 1946, she married R.L. "Dock" Haley in Chicago and relocated to Connersville, IN, where they owned and operated several printing businesses for over fifty years. Dock became the Mayor of Connersville, City Judge, and GOP Chair. Together they were active in the First Presbyterian Church and many social and civic affairs.
After her husband's death in 1997, Betty moved to Robin Run Village in Indianapolis, later moving to Westminster Village North. She was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church on North Meridian Street and for years she actively participated in the many mission and outreach programs sponsored by the church.
Survivors include three children: Philip Haley (Margaret) of Fishers, IN; Beth Haley (Rick Wiener) of Oxford, OH; and Thomas Haley of Omaha, NE; one sister, Doris Foy, of College Park, MD; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, her sisters' spouses, as well as her husband's three siblings and their spouses, a niece and a great-nephew.
A family memorial service is planned for later in the Spring. Those wishing to contribute to her memory may do so through contributions to Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis, The American Bible Society, or the Second Presbyterian Church Outreach and Missions Program, 7700 N. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
The family is being served by Flanner Buchanan - Geist. To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019