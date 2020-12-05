Elisabeth "Libby" Jones Grueninger
Indianapolis - Elisabeth "Libby" Jones Grueninger, 88, wife of Othmar G. Grueninger, died Friday December 4, 2020 at Marquette Manor. Born in Indianapolis, April 4, 1932, she was the daughter of Irma U. Jones and Doctor Harry G. Jones. She had a half sister Dr. Judith J. Gerdis.
She graduated from Shortridge High School, Indianapolis in 1950. She attended DePauw University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She completed her college degree at the Art Institute in Chicago where she pursued her passion for art. After graduation, she worked as a fashion illustrator for L.S. Ayres.
Libby was married in Indianapolis to Othmar G. Grueninger, of Karlsruhe, Germany, on February 11, 1956. All three of her children - Christina, Heidi, and Michael - were born in Indianapolis.
Travel was a huge part of Libby's life. She met her husband Othmar on his first European tour that he was coordinating for fellow students at DePauw University. That was the tour that started Libby and Othmar on their lifelong pursuit of traveling and exploring the world together.
In 1954, the couple founded Grueninger Travel Service, pioneering the global travel business from Indianapolis. They built this innovative company to specialize in group tours, cruises and adventure excursions. For over 25 years, Libby devoted a lot of attention to the company's New York City theater tours, where she got to share her interest in Broadway and music with others. Throughout the years, Libby and Othmar continued to grow and expand their travel company with great success, escorting Indianapolis locals all around the world. The family of brands owned and powered by Grueninger includes Ambassadair, Grueninger Music Tours (GMT), Groups and Incentives (AGI), Grueninger Tours and Cruises (GTC), and Amber Travel. In 2006, son Michael took over the company, giving Libby and Othmar time to focus on personal travel and their growing list of grandchildren.
The couple also founded The Alpine Haus in Broad Ripple in the early 1960s, a ski and import store, after finding that there was no market for ski equipment and European imports in the Indianapolis area, at the time.
In 1975, Libby took over proprietorship of the landmark Carmel Theater from her father Harry, which she then owned and ran for almost a decade.
In the late 1970s, Libby and Othmar decided to spend a few years living in Marin County, California. They had always enjoyed traveling to the San Francisco area, and loved their few years there. Libby would often use her surroundings in the Bay as inspiration for her art.
Besides travel, Libby had a lifelong passion and incredible talent for painting. Her watercolor paintings were often displayed in regional exhibitions. She was a member of the prestigious Indiana Artists Club, and was also a member of the Watercolor Society and the Hoosier Salon. Most recently, her work was featured prominently at her granddaughter Bryn's wedding. Her favorite subject of her paintings were landscape and floral scenes. She was often inspired by her travels, and painted beautiful scenes of Italy, Greece, Germany and even further abroad.
Long known for her positive outlook and sense of humor, Libby was always surrounded by her close, long-time friends. Especially in her later years she enjoyed reconnecting with her Shortridge and DePauw classmates who also reside at Marquette Manor.
She generously donated her time and resources to many philanthropies in her life, including: The Propylaeum, PKD Foundation
, St. Labre Indian School, and Second Presbyterian Church where she was a member.
She is survived by her husband, Othmar; daughter Christina and husband Hugh Dyar III; daughter Heidi and husband Michael Healy; son Michael and wife Erika; and ten grandchildren, Bryn Hoffman and husband Andrew, Darby Dyar, Hugh Dyar IV, Conner Healy, Kai Healy, Cameron Healy, Michael Grueninger, Max Grueninger, Sophia Grueninger, Anna Grueninger.
A private family service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Indiana Artists Club, P.O. Box 20688, Indpls, IN 46220. Arrangements are in the care of Leppert Mortuaries, 740 E. 86th Street, Indpls, IN 46240. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
.