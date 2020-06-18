Elise Stefan Marshall



Indianapolis - On June 14, 2020, Elise Marshall passed away at St. Francis Hospital.



Elise Stefan Marshall was born in Indianapolis to Fred H. Stefan and Elise Wilhelm Stefan who immigrated to the United States from Germany after World War I ended. They became American Citizens soon after their arrival, but they never lost their German accents.



Elise grew up in a household with a rich German heritage, and of course was fluent in German. Later in life, she became fluent in French as well.



Early on in her life and late in life, she was active in various German societies such as the Ziederkrantz, the German American Klub, and the Danke Group.



Her love of music started early and was fostered by her loving parents, who purchased her beloved Steinway baby grand piano for her when she was in highschool. She was an accomplished pianist, as well as a beautiful mezzo soprano singer.



She graduated from Emmerich Manual High School in 1945, having achieved many academic and music awards. Elise then attended Butler University from 1945 through 1947, studying music education.



It was at Bulter she met her future husband, Kenneth O. Marshall, who had entered Butler following his service during WWII in the Pacific Theater.



Ken and Elise met when she agreed to tutor him in German. They started dating and their relationship and love grew and strengthened, even as they both left Butler. Ken transferred to Purdue University to follow engineering. Elise transferred to the University of Michigan, on a full scholarship. She completed her B.A. in music education. She later completed her Masers in choral conducting at Indiana University School of Music, becoming one of the first female choral conductors in the country.



Ken and Elise were married at Friedens United Church of Christ, when Friedens was still located on Parkway Avenue, on June 17, 1950. Elise created and sewed her floor length wedding gown of silk and tiffany lace. She sketched a copy of such a gown which had been on display in the window of the downtown L.S. Ayers Store. Together she and her mother created her beautiful wedding gown.



Ken and Elise built their limestone house on the southside in 1951. Many of Elise's old country German friends of her parents helped construct the house, especially her carpenter father, Fred. They remained in their home until Ken's passing in 2001, and Elise's need for assisted living care, latter part of 2019.



Ken and Elise became the loving parents to three children, Holly, Heidi, and David, or Opus 1, Opus 2, and Opus 3 as Elise lovingly referred to her kids.



Elise ensured all of her family including Ken, sang, played various instruments, and were actively involved in music. When the children were little the Marshall family frequently sang together in German, at the Athaneum and other downtown locations used by the Germans in Indianapolis, which were prevalent at that time. Her family also sang in her school choirs, and Holly and Ken in her professional choral group.



Elise's professional career was amazing. Her first music education teaching assignment was at Tech High School. She was then hired to conduct the music programs and choirs at Tudor Hall Girls School, which became Park Tudor School. She also taught music education, voice performance, and headed up the choirs and singing groups at Indiana Central College, now University of Indianapolis. As she was teaching at the institutions, she also conducted five different choirs at Friedens Church.



Elise was awarded the Manual High School Distinguished Alumna of the Year award in 2006. In 1998, then Mayor Steven Goldsmith designated March 14, 1998 as the Indianapolis Arts Chorale and Elise Marshall Day, in recognition of Elise's work as the Indianapolis Arts Chorale founder.



During her years at the schools, Ken and Elise conducted European choral music education trips with various students.



Elise was a longtime voice teacher to countless private voice students as well as a long time judge for the annual Indiana State School Music Association Competitions. Many of her students won these competitions as well as the Prelude Voice Performance Competitions.



Elise Marshall was tremendously dedicated to her students, giving unlimited support.



She formed the Indianapolis Arts Chorale in 1972, a professional group of classically trained vocalists. She was passionate about bringing good choral music to the Indianapolis Community. She worked with renowned composers during her tenure, such as Aaron Copeland and Norman Luboff.



Elise was always grateful to Ken for all of his love and support he gave to her as she pursued such musical, artistical, endeavors. She was also grateful to her children for all of their love and support.



Elise was also passionate about her beautiful yard, which boasted many unusual plantings and perennials. Her children grew up embracing the beauty of the flowers and followed in her footsteps in their own yards.



She was a gourmet cook and baker. Until recent years, she would start her Christmas cookie baking around Thanksgiving; baking hundreds of cookies, many of them different ethnic varieties, with a focus on German, such as Lebkuchen and Springle.



She would pack up individual tins of her cookies for family and some very fortunate friends.



She was an expert knitter of beautiful and unusual patterned sweaters, using yarns from Maine, Scotland, and Ireland. Her family and close friends were the lucky recipients of some beautiful sweaters.



Elise and Ken enjoyed traveling after their retirements with close long time friends and family, with a fondness for the New England area.



Above all, Elise loved her family with all her heart. She was passionate and dedicated to her students and to the Indianapolis Arts Chorale. She had an open heart for all of her family pets through the years.



Elise was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Ken in 2001; her parents; and her sister, Betty in 1940. She is survived by her children, Holly Crane (Gary), Heidi Marshall-Schutt (Bryon), and David Marshall (Jennifer). She was Oma to Erin Steward (Joey), and a great grandmother to Max and Olivia Steward.



The family wishes to thank the care givers at the Altenheim, The Hearth at Stones Crossing, and St. Francis Hospital South Campus, for their care and compassion shown to our mother.



The family is having a small private service at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020. A large public memorial service will be conducted at a future date. Memorial donations in memory of Elise may be made to the Indianapolis Arts Chorale, the Southside Animal Shelter, or the Mu Phi Epsilon Music Sorority. Information may be obtained through the funeral home.



