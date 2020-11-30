Elizabeth A. Dunlap
Whiteland - Elizabeth A. (May) Dunlap 90 of Whiteland, IN passed away Saturday November 28, 2020. Due to current COVID-19 Mandates, a private family services will be conducted and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/elizabeth-dunlap
. Please use Firefox Internet or Google Chrome for optimal viewing. Private family graveside services will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-738-0202.