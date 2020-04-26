Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Elizabeth A. "Bette" Gillespie

Elizabeth A. "Bette" Gillespie Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Bette" Gillespie

Avon - Elizabeth A. "Bette" Gillespie, 94, of Avon, IN passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN to Joseph and Marie (Vance) Albach. Elizabeth Gillespie, always made sure everyone called her BETTE (with an E), always had a great zest for Life. She loved to sing and dance any chance she could. She would be standing at the family stove cooking meals for her large family and would constantly be whistling while she worked. She was such a happy, good natured soul.

She had a great gift of gab and never met a stranger, which made her a true asset at her family floral business. Customers loved her because she was always cheerful, helpful and in an up-beat mood with a contagious smile. She was a good, loving mom, grandma, great grandma and wonderful friend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons James (Katie), Patrick (Susan) and Daniel (Carol); daughters Judith (David) and Jacqueline; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She will be missed terribly and heaven is a better place for her presence. Good job Bette! (good and faithful servant!) Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St Indpls, is entrusted with arrangements.

A private entombment service will be at Calvary Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence or share a special story or memory please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
