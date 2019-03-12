|
Elizabeth Ann Clossey
Brownsburg - 59, Brownsburg, passed away March 9, 2019. She was the food service manager for Sonny's Pizza & Deli at Methodist Hospital. Survivors include her husband Guy Edward Clossey; sons Andrew Tyler Clossey and Christopher Edward Clossey; brother John Waddell; sisters Rebecca Waddell Lemon, Julie Waddell Macy and Lona Waddell Hensley. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thurs. March 14 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Friday March 15. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019