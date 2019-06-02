|
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Housefield
Indianapolis - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Housefield passed away on May 24, 2019. Born September 30, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Mary Margaret and James Wallace Copeland, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Copeland, and brother Edwin Copeland. Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth; brother James and sister Helen; sons James (Diana Davis) and John (Erin); daughters Jean Ann Schingel (John) and Jennifer Tidwell (Jeff); and grandchildren Andrew, Joseph, Matthew, Hope, Jared, Connor, Max, and Corbin.
Betty attended IPS 43, Shortridge ('55), and Hanover College, and graduated from Butler University (BS '59; MS '66). A lifelong learner and dedicated educator, she taught 5th grade at IPS 79. She taught acting and speech for Jr. Civic Theatre at the Indianapolis Museum of Art before founding the Young Actors' Theatre with Charlotte Kauffman at Glendale Mall, later settling in The Athenaeum of downtown Indianapolis. Betty enjoyed many seasons at the Riviera Club and volunteering as an usher for Civic Theatre. She especially loved applauding her grandchildren's sports, singing, dancing, and performances. Friends and clients knew her as "Betty the Travel Lady" for her work as a Travel Consultant and as a sign of the love of travel she and Ken shared.
Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery will host a visitation (10 am) and celebration of Betty's life with Rev. Linda McCoy (11:30 am) on Thursday June 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to or the Children's Museum of Indianapolis (https://www.childrensmuseum.org/donate/donate-online) or Holliday Park (http://www.hollidaypark.org/donations.html), in memory of Betty.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019