|
|
Elizabeth Ann Reed
Carmel - Elizabeth Ann Reed, 79 of Carmel, passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 23, 1940 in Noblesville, IN to the late Dr. Robert W. and Pearle D. Little. Elizabeth was an avid sports fan, never missing a chance to watch an IU or Butler basketball game, or a Colts game. Her love of sports carried over to watching her grandkids. She was their biggest supporter and was a constant cheerleader at all of their basketball, football, soccer, baseball, and hockey games, she was so proud to be a part of their growth and development over the years. Elizabeth had a huge heart for animals, even becoming a charter member of the Indianapolis Zoo.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of over 57 years, David A. Reed; sons, Mark David (Wendy) Reed, and Gregory Curtis (Amanda) Reed; grandchildren, Brian (Hannah) Reed, Scott Reed, Kelli Reed, and Cameron Reed. She is preceded in passing by her brother, Hugh Little; and sister, Mary Little Steele.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday January 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a celebration of life service will begin at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Zoo and the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020