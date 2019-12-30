Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Reed


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Reed Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Reed

Carmel - Elizabeth Ann Reed, 79 of Carmel, passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 23, 1940 in Noblesville, IN to the late Dr. Robert W. and Pearle D. Little. Elizabeth was an avid sports fan, never missing a chance to watch an IU or Butler basketball game, or a Colts game. Her love of sports carried over to watching her grandkids. She was their biggest supporter and was a constant cheerleader at all of their basketball, football, soccer, baseball, and hockey games, she was so proud to be a part of their growth and development over the years. Elizabeth had a huge heart for animals, even becoming a charter member of the Indianapolis Zoo.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of over 57 years, David A. Reed; sons, Mark David (Wendy) Reed, and Gregory Curtis (Amanda) Reed; grandchildren, Brian (Hannah) Reed, Scott Reed, Kelli Reed, and Cameron Reed. She is preceded in passing by her brother, Hugh Little; and sister, Mary Little Steele.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday January 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a celebration of life service will begin at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Zoo and the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -