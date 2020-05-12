Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Stitman
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Stitman, 80, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, IN, she was the daughter of the late William Clyde Anderson, Sr. and Helen Irene Moore (Nemec) and stepdaughter to Melvin A. Nemec.
While in nursing school, Betty met the love of her life, Samuel. Together Betty and Samuel recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Betty loved to read and was never without a book in her hand.
She was a member of the Rainbow Girls, her children's school PTA's, and she was a Girl Scout leader. She was well-known for her boisterous, contagious laugh and her love of shopping. She enjoyed pampering herself with her girls at the hair and nail salon.
She was the matriarch of the family and nothing made her smile more than hosting large family gatherings.
She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Lupold (Robert Picciani), Susan Koppenhaver (Dennis), and Samantha Freeman (James); her five grandchildren: Emily Lupold, Melissa Rainey (David), Michael Fernandes (Jenny), Ryan Freeman, Adrienne Freeman; two great-grandchildren: Taylor Rainey (Morgan) and Caitlyn Rainey; and her brother, William Clyde Anderson, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kelly Jean Stitman and her brother, Gary Anderson.
Please visit Betty's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.