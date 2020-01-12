Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:30 PM
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
125 E. Broadway St
Shelbyville, IN
Elizabeth Ann Wisker "Liz" Fallis

Elizabeth Ann Wisker "Liz" Fallis Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Wisker Fallis

Shelbyville - Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Wisker Fallis, 75, of Shelbyville, died on January 11, 2020 in Rushville.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville, rosary at 3:30 p.m.

Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 125 E. Broadway St., Shelbyville.

Burial Forest Hill Cemetery.

Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
