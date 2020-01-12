|
|
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Wisker Fallis
Shelbyville - Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Wisker Fallis, 75, of Shelbyville, died on January 11, 2020 in Rushville.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville, rosary at 3:30 p.m.
Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 125 E. Broadway St., Shelbyville.
Burial Forest Hill Cemetery.
Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020