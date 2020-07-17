Elizabeth (Beth) Anne Nikides
Westfield - Elizabeth (Beth) Anne Nikides, 58, Westfield, passed away July 8, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis to Ramon and Julia Van Sickle. Attended Westfield High School where she played drums in marching band and played volleyball. In 1979, she began attending Purdue University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, sang in both women's groups, Choral Club and Purduettes, and met her future husband Harry Nikides. She was a lifelong fan of Purdue sports, especially the Purdue Men's basketball team. She received a bachelor's degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management in 1983. Her career began in restaurant management, but quickly switched to hospital management which became her true passion. She made a positive impact wherever she worked, caring for her employees and patients. In the same year as her college graduation, Beth and Harry married. Three years later, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter Lauren, and two years later, a son Nicholas. Beth loved both dearly and was their biggest supporter as they grew up and especially loved cheering them on in the many sports they played. She adored her family and loved to bring everyone together for family events and vacations. Beth cared for people like a "mama bear", was a true life-force, never met a stranger and was loved by so many.
She was preceded in death by her beloved younger sister Gaynelle Renee Van Sickle, her grandparents and father-in-law.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Harry, daughter, Lauren Nikides-Heacox (Kyle Heacox), son, Nicholas Nikides, parents, Ramon and Julia Van Sickle, sister, Dr. Suzanne Montgomery and her many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, in-laws and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Foundation - Schwarz Cancer Center or Sarcoma Foundation of America. For IU Health Foundation, please indicate "In memory of Beth Nikides - Schwarz Cancer Center' on your gift. Mail to: IU Health Foundation, PO Box 775589, Chicago, IL 60677-5589 or give online at iuhealthfoundation.org
. For Sarcoma Foundation of America, please indicate "In memory of Beth Nikides" on your gift. Mail to: Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160 Washington, DC 20090-8160 or give online at https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate
Celebration of life will be held at Harmony Club, 1414 West 151st Street Westfield, IN 46074 on July 28, 2020 (her birthday) from 4-8 pm.
