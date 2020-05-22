Elizabeth Anne Riedemann
Indianapolis - Elizabeth Anne Woempner Riedemann of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away of a stroke peacefully on May 20, 2020, at the age of 98. She was born July 21, 1921, in Indianapolis and was the daughter of John L. and Gladys (Hartman) Scott. Her siblings preceding her in death include her two brothers, Richard L. Scott and William J. Scott, and her step-sister, Evelyn (Babe) Wilhelm.
She graduated from Emmerich Manual Training High School and entered a secretarial career at Equipment Service Company, Indianapolis, for several years. She married Robert C. Woempner on February 21, 1942, and the couple had two daughters, Stephanie and Christine. Robert passed away on November 21, 1990.
For much of her life Elizabeth excelled in artistic hobbies including painting, ceramics, sewing, piano, and making porcelain dolls. She enjoyed entertaining and cooking, and was active in Tri Chi Sorority, two bowling leagues, and the Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod). She was an award-winning member of the Doll Artisans' Guild and International Doll Makers Association. She loved travel and in 1998 married Chester L. Riedemann, with whom she enjoyed numerous trips until Mr. Riedemann's death in February 2007.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Sawaya and Christine Brown; her son in law, Joe Brown; her two loving granddaughters, Erin (Kevin) McMahon and Melissa Faulkner; and her two great-grandsons, Finnegan and Madoc McMahon.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home - Indianapolis, 4901 East Stop Eleven Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 PM also at the funeral home. The service can be viewed via Facebook Live on Little & Sons Indianapolis Facebook page beginning at 1:30 PM the day of service. Guests attending the services in person will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. No more than 25 guests will be permitted at a time. A private family graveside ceremony will be held at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Elizabeth's honor be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.