Indianapolis - Elizabeth Bracken Wiese, age 82 passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born January 6, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Alexander McKnight Bracken and Rosemary Ball Bracken. She grew up in Muncie, Indiana with her four brothers Tom, Will, Sandy and the late Frank Bracken. Elizabeth is a granddaughter of Frank Clayton Ball, one of the five Ball Brothers.



The love of Elizabeth's life will always be her husband of nearly 60 years J. Frederic Wiese, Jr. Their love and devotion to one another were everlasting.



She is also survived by her four loving children and their spouses, Brad (Stephanie), Ellen, Ted (Wendy) and Tom (Lhea) and seven grandchildren (Brianne, Kyleen, Jace, Luke, Annie, Megan and Molly), step-grandchild Brayden, and Rogenia Quarles who has been part of the family for over 40 years.



She attended Burris Laboratory School in Muncie and later Mount Vernon College in Washington, DC. Elizabeth was extremely active in numerous community organizations including the Indianapolis Garden Club, Goodwill Industries, Riley Children's Hospital, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She and Fred created the Luke Bracken Wiese Fund for Juvenile Diabetes Research at Riley Children's Foundation and Wiese Field at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.



Elizabeth had many passions but none greater than her family and friends. She was happiest when she was interacting and sharing her love with others especially at the Bluebell cottage in Leland, Michigan where she spent time every summer of her life. Her beautiful grace, humility, dignity, selflessness, and generosity are just a few of the qualities that defined her magnificent life. From horse shows, tennis matches, soccer games, to Little League baseball, basketball games, and diving meets, she was always her children and grandchildren's biggest supporter and fan. Elizabeth's love and generosity were not limited to her family and close friends, a chance encounter with Elizabeth would likely blossom into a lifetime relationship.



There will be a private funeral for immediate family only, but a celebration of life service in honor of Elizabeth will be planned for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's honor to the Luke Bracken Wiese Fund for Juvenile Diabetes Research at Riley Children's Foundation, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, or St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Indianapolis.













