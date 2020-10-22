Elizabeth Cumming Jobe
Elizabeth Cumming Jobe died peacefully Wednesday at her home in Carmel, Indiana surrounded by her husband and her two pets, Simon and Cisco. She will be welcomed into God's kingdom. She was born to the late Simon Cumming and Elizabeth Burris in Pensacola FL. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband Ron, of 35 years, and Havanese babies Simon and Cisco. She has had the pleasure of a great number of wonderful and loving pets over the years. She is also survived by her sister Sarah (Michael) Shumrak and niece Kathryn Shumrak of Amelia Island, FL.
Elizabeth lived along the eastern coast before attending high school in Waynesboro, PA. Upon graduation, she initially attended York College of Nursing but needed to pause her studies to care for her ill father. Elizabeth would later move to Indiana to complete her schooling where she received a BS degree in Elementary Education and a MS degree in Reading from Indiana University. She remained in Indiana most of her adult life. Her husbands' career moves resulted in relocations to Michigan twice for a total of 12 years. Elizabeth was the foundation of their marriage and was loved dearly by her husband.
Elizabeth taught for over 18 years at Carmel Junior High School as a reading specialist. She tutored hundreds of students after school at her home. There were always book reports and tests that she helped her students prepare for; she never turned away a student in need. Elizabeth was also known as a Big Ten student. She attended classes at Penn State, Purdue, Indiana, and Michigan. She had a thirst for learning and never stopped striving for more knowledge.
Elizabeth had a wonderful and interesting family heritage. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century. She was also a member of the Junior League of Indianapolis and served on the Friends of Carmel Library for several years. Elizabeth was a wonderful person that cared and loved all of God's creatures. She enjoyed and supported numerous animal shelters, animal sanctuaries and rescues. She was a big supporter of several American Indian schools and children's hospitals as well. Elizabeth would feed fox and other wildlife, stop to rescue animals along the road and ensure the bird feeders were always full. She was known to run out to save little birds that flew into the windows at her home holding them in her hands until they recovered. Bird and squirrel watching in her beautiful backyard was one of her favorite past times.
Elizabeth was always one to put everything she had into her activities. If she was going to engage then she wanted to perform well in it and enjoy it. In her life she became an avid golfer sometimes playing six days a week, a master gardener with beautiful gardens, a master bridge player having played all over the country, talented painter and aggressive snow skier and Y Flyer sailor. Elizabeth enjoyed cooking and loved to entertain. With over 400 cookbooks in her kitchen, she could read a recipe and tell you how it would taste and what to pair it with. She was known to spend the time necessary to study and master whatever she engaged in.
Elizabeth had an infectious smile and humor. Her stories and jokes were fun and made life exciting. Sometimes she would spell her name Elizabeth Joke, as she enjoyed the lighter side of life. She did however serve it up straightforward. If you wanted to get a straight answer you asked Elizabeth. She loved her family, husband, and country dearly, her values were top notch and would not be compromised.
A Celebration of Life will occur at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Indianapolis, where she has been a member for over 40 years. Final burial will be in Pottsville, PA where her father is buried. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Ronald and Elizabeth Jobe Scholarship, c/o the Indiana University Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460.
