Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Elizabeth McClure
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. McClure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth E. McClure Obituary
Elizabeth E. McClure

Indianapolis - Elizabeth E. McClure, 90, passed away February 11, 2020. She was an Executive Secretary for Roselyn Bakery for 29 years. She was also a member of Chapel Hill UMC. Elizabeth was survived by her husband, Forrest McClure; daughter, Robin Moore; step-daughter, Jennifer McClure; brothers, Paul and Joseph Duckworth; grandchildren, Trevor Moore and Seth Coning; great grandchildren, Kai Coning, Addision Coning and Bryer Carter. Services will be 1pm Saturday February 15, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now