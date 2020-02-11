|
|
Elizabeth E. McClure
Indianapolis - Elizabeth E. McClure, 90, passed away February 11, 2020. She was an Executive Secretary for Roselyn Bakery for 29 years. She was also a member of Chapel Hill UMC. Elizabeth was survived by her husband, Forrest McClure; daughter, Robin Moore; step-daughter, Jennifer McClure; brothers, Paul and Joseph Duckworth; grandchildren, Trevor Moore and Seth Coning; great grandchildren, Kai Coning, Addision Coning and Bryer Carter. Services will be 1pm Saturday February 15, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020