Elizabeth Eugenia Bluitt Taylor
Indianapolis - Elizabeth Eugenia Bluitt Taylor was born in Indianapolis, Indiana through the union of Reverend Milton L. Bluitt, Sr. and Susie E. Bluitt on April 9, 1924. At a very early age she was baptized by her father, Reverend Milton L. Bluitt, Sr. At the age of 17 her father passed away and she took added responsibilities at home by helping to raise her seven younger brothers and started working at the Army Finance Center at Fort Benjamin Harrison. Despite the additional tasks, Elizabeth graduated with Honors from Crispus Attucks High School, in Indianapolis in June 1940. It was also during her time in high school where she would meet her husband, William A. Taylor, Sr., starting a long courtship culminating in their marriage on November 19, 1950 in Tyler, Texas. In the early years of their marriage they lived in Texas and Alabama, before returning to Indianapolis. While in Indianapolis, William, Sr. and Elizabeth welcomed baby William, Jr. into the world on November 12, 1957.
Elizabeth Taylor was called home on February 25, 2020 at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving son, Dr. William A. Taylor, Jr., wife Debra, and granddaughters Brianna Elizabeth Taylor, and Dr. Brittany Matlock (Taylor), and husband Myron K. Matlock, Jr., along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
