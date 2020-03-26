|
Elizabeth (Libby) G. Claycombe
Indianapolis - Let it be known that Elizabeth Claycombe, wife of John Claycombe, mother of Hap, Clark, Sandy and Sharon, grandmother of Sean, Harrison, Andrew, Hanna, Jordan, Adam, Drew, Alex, Luke, Libby and Lauren, great grandmother of Samantha, Gavin, Isabella, Samuel, Saxon, Amia, Sutton, Lizzie and Edmund, glorified the Father while on earth, finished her labors for a Kingdom of Love, and entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at age 93 in Indianapolis.
Libby was born October 18, 1926 to the late Lyle and Ruth Gift. Private family services are planned with a calling and internment in Peoria, Illinois. Libby was a graduate of Ward Belmont College and DePauw University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After graduation she was employed as a Systems Service Representative at IBM in Peoria. She was married in Peoria on March 25, 1950 to H.J. Parrish, deceased. She was divorced in 1974 and later served as the traffic director of TV Stations KTEW and KOKI in Tulsa and TV Station KHOU of Houston, Texas. Libby also served as the Mission Outreach Coordinator at Southminster Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, OK and volunteer of many Tulsa civic organizations including the Day Center for Homeless, Marshall Elementary School, and Meals on Wheels.
On December 30, 2007 she married John R. Claycombe of Indianapolis, IN. Libby continued her volunteer work in Indianapolis where she served as a volunteer member of many Indianapolis civic organizations including Second Presbyterian Church, Meals on Wheels and Greenbrier Elementary School. She was a life-long Cubs fan who celebrated her 90th birthday watching the Cubs win the National League pennant. Libby Claycombe is survived by her husband, her sons and daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jack and Lyle Jr Gift. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North are handling arrangements.
The family mourns because we are human and rejoice because we are Christians. We thank God, the Father, for the gift of Libby's life and celebrate the power of Jesus's resurrection, because we are Easter people in life and in death.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020