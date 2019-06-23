|
Elizabeth G. McKenna
Noblesville - Elizabeth G. "Liz" McKenna age 65, born in Budapest, Hungary on December 29, 1953, was the daughter of Janos "John" and Juliana (Kurucz) Gyokeres, both preceding her in death. She was a 1972 graduate of Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana and studied nursing at St Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana. Liz went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on June 17, 2019. Liz was married to Mark G. McKenna in 1987. She is also survived by brothers, John C. Gyokeres and Laszlo G. (Traci Sanderson) Gyokeres; brother in-laws John Kirk McKenna and Ross A. (Maggie) McKenna; sister in-law Lisa Amend Leeds; nieces and nephews Samantha E. (Mike) Gyokeres-Pyburn, Joseph L. Gyokeres; Michael G. Gyokeres, Jeremiah Easton, Andrea Gyokeres, Carmen M. (Quin) Howe, Craig L. (Laura) McKenna and Kelly J. (Timothy) Nickson, God-daughter Evi Kurucz, as well as six grandnieces/nephews.
Liz was a staff member of Northview Church in Carmel, serving as ministry assistant to Northview Kids and Preschool until 2017. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northview Church Children's Ministry, 12900 Hazel Dell Parkway, Carmel, IN 46033, or Horizon International, PO Box 180 Pendleton, IN 46064. Services will be held at Northview Church Carmel Campus on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with visitation from 10 AM to 12:30 PM with funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will be at Hamilton Memorial Park in Westfield, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019