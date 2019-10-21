Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Jane" Gorton


1923 - 2019
Elizabeth "Jane" Gorton Obituary
Elizabeth "Jane" Gorton

Franklin - 96, of Franklin, passed away October 18, 2019. She was born July 23, 1923 in Morgan County, Indiana. Jane was a graduate of Monrovia High School. She worked as a payroll clerk for MSD Warren Township for 18 years. Jane was a member of Linwood Christian Church. She was a 50 year member of Englewood and Nettie Ransford Chapters O.E.S. and a Deputy of Indiana Chapter O.E.S. She would spend her time volunteering at Community Hospital.

Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.

Jane is survived by her children, Janet Sharp (Richard), and David Gorton (Christine); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Gorton; parents, Roy and Parrie Meredith; and sister, Rosalie Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Linwood Christian Church, 4424 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46201 and/or , 11550 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019
