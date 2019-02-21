Services
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
(Conner Suite)
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
(Conner Suite)
Delaware, OH - Elizabeth Grace (Stogsdill) Babbitt, 81, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away February 15, 2019 in Delaware, OH. Elizabeth was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 5, 1937 to parents, John Frank and Lizzie Vic (Gastineau) Stogsdill. She worked as a supervisor with AT&T, retiring after 30 years of service.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Byron Babbitt; three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Kay Mills (Matt); grandchildren, Chase and Alexis Fetherolf; and one brother, Bob Stogsdill.

Friends may call from 11am until 1pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), with services immediately following at 1pm. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019
