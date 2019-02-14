|
Mrs. Elizabeth Hayes Cooper
Indianapolis - Mrs. Elizabeth Hayes Cooper 88 of Indianapolis, passed away Tues. Feb.
5, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Community Baptist Church. She was employed at I.U. Medical Center before her retirement.
She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Harvey Cooper, Jr. (Carol), Larry Cooper (Anya) and Robert Weathers (Doris), daughters, Ann E. Cooper- Sample and Elizabeth Webb (Joe), 13 grandchildren, a host great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Harvey Copper, Sr., daughter, Brenda Sumlin, father, Wilson Hayes, Sr., mother, Janie Chapman, brother, Wilson Hayes, Jr.
Funeral Service will be held Sat. Feb. 16, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Mt Vernon Community Baptist Church 709 N. Belmont Ave. with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019