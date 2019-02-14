Services
Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
For more information about
Elizabeth Cooper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt Vernon Community Baptist Church
709 N. Belmont Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt Vernon Community Baptist Church
709 N. Belmont Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hayes Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Hayes Cooper Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth Hayes Cooper

Indianapolis - Mrs. Elizabeth Hayes Cooper 88 of Indianapolis, passed away Tues. Feb.

5, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Community Baptist Church. She was employed at I.U. Medical Center before her retirement.

She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Harvey Cooper, Jr. (Carol), Larry Cooper (Anya) and Robert Weathers (Doris), daughters, Ann E. Cooper- Sample and Elizabeth Webb (Joe), 13 grandchildren, a host great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Harvey Copper, Sr., daughter, Brenda Sumlin, father, Wilson Hayes, Sr., mother, Janie Chapman, brother, Wilson Hayes, Jr.

Funeral Service will be held Sat. Feb. 16, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Mt Vernon Community Baptist Church 709 N. Belmont Ave. with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.