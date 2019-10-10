Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Golden


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Golden Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Golden

Indianapolis - Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Golden, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and sister, entered into eternal rest at the age of 90 on October 9, 2019. A life long resident of Indianapolis she was born on July 28, 1929 to the late Ernie and Beatrice (Grever) Huber.

Betty enjoyed bingo, gambling, scratch off lottery tickets, ice cream and spending time with her grandchildren.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Dan Golden, Harry (Lesa) Kennedy, Mike (Patty) Kennedy, Tim (Michelle) Golden, and Clarence (Janet) Golden, Jr.; daughters, Elizabeth (Elmer) Mackey, Becky Kalski, and Bonnie (Josh) Mathis; 34 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sisters, Anna Rothwell and Suella "Potsie" (Charles) Dowell;

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Clarence F. "Red" Golden Sr.; sons, James and Randy Golden; great grandsons, Charles W. Elliott IV and Jeremy Elliott; three siblings, Eugene (Sonny) Huber, Bernice Deutsch and Helen Ford.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the funeral home, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. till the time of the service. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
