Elizabeth Jean Sutherlin
Indianapolis - Elizabeth Jean Sutherlin, Indianapolis, IN, 66, passed away April 17 surrounded by family in her home after a long battle with cancer. Buff, as she was known by many friends, worked at IU Health North and Saxony hospitals in guest relations. She was a dedicated Girl Scout volunteer, an avid birder and gardener. She is survived by her husband Allan and two children Margaret and Thomas. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to the or the Eiteljorg Museum. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020