Elizabeth (Betty) Keith Kobrin
Fishers - Elizabeth (Betty) Keith Kobrin, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Clermont, Florida, and Benton Harbor, Michigan, passed away on January 19, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1928, in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of the late Paul and Curtis Maude Gard. She retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Benton Harbor, Michigan, where she was an executive assistant and relocated to central Florida with her late husband of 59 years, John P. Kobrin. Betty recently moved to Fishers, Indiana, to be closer to her family. Betty was a member of the Fishers United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children: John P. Kobrin, Jr. and wife, Cheryl, of Jackson, Michigan; Barbara K. Browne and husband, William, of Georgetown, Texas; and Susan K. Kobrin of Fishers, Indiana. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jennifer Kobrin and husband, Noel Harmonson; Sharon Kobrin; William Scott Browne and wife, Tori; and Stephanie Browne. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fishers United Methodist Church, 9691 East 116th Street, Fishers, Indiana. Internment will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery,15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, Michigan, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the or the Humane Society of your choice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019