|
|
Elizabeth Kiesle
Indianapolis - Elizabeth "Liz" Kiesle, age 62, passed away on July 23, 2019 at home. She was born on August 15, 1956 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James and Mildred(Pope) Fitzgerald.
Liz was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother (mammaw), daughter, sister and friend. She was an avid animal lover. She loved to read and do needlepoint.
Surviving her are her husband of 18 years, Tom Kiesle; son, Dallas Jones; daughter, Adrianne (Andy) Taylor; grandchildren: Evan Jones, James, Joshua and Isabella "Izzy" Taylor; sisters: Joan (Steve) Gutzwiller, Peggy (Andy) Walko; brothers: Richard (Edie) Fitzgerald, John (Lisa) Fitzgerald; sister-in-law: Yinghui Fitzgerald; brother-in-law: Tom Lavelle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Mike and Jim and sister Pat.
Her celebration of life will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 5-8pm at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46250.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to any animal rescue center.
A special thanks to Heartland Hospice for taking such great care of Liz.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019