Elizabeth Louden
Indianapolis - Elizabeth Jean Louden, 78, passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1941. Elizabeth and her husband, Mel shared a special opportunity to travel to Scotland, a trip that they enjoyed like no other..."We will always have Scotland".
She is survived by her husband, Mel; children, Gregory Medaris, Mark Louden, Susan Medaris, and Jeffrey Medaris; 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty June Lofton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Peyton. www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020